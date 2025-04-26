The Bears selected Monangai in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

Monangai may be a seventh-rounder, but he should still be on the fantasy radar thanks to landing in Chicago. Beyond that, Monangai is a talented, physical runner who took on heavy workloads at Rutgers. He ran for over 1,200 yards each of the last two seasons with at least 240 carries in those campaigns. Monangai offers next to nothing in the passing game with 38 career receptions in four seasons, but his rushing ability could still pave the way to a role in Chicago. Remember, the Bears were a popular projection for Ashton Jeanty in the first round and did not touch that position until they nabbed Monangai. D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson sit atop the depth chart for this new coaching staff, but managers should file away Monangai's name as one to watch come training camp.