Monangai carried the ball eight times for 18 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Saints.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to turf toe, Monangai wasn't able to generate much offense, as D'Andre Swift led the backfield with 15 touches and 59 scrimmage yards, plus a short receiving TD. Surprisingly, Salvon Ahmed also handled six carries, all in the fourth quarter when the game seemed well in hand. Monangai should see his usage increase as he puts the injury further behind him, and a late lost fumble by Swift -- his third of the season, a new career high -- might encourage coach Ben Johnson to prioritize Monangai even more in Week 12 against the Lions.