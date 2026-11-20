Monangai (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

After being listed as full on all three of the Bears' Week 11 practice reports, Monangai officially is in the clear for his first game action since Week 4, when he initially suffered a right thumb issue and a turf toe injury. While working in tandem with fellow RB D'Andre Swift this season, Monangai has racked up 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns and caught all five targets for 39 yards in four appearances.