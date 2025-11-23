Bears' Kyle Monangai: Records rush TD in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai rushed 12 times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Monangai's backfield mate D'Andre Swift gained just 15 yards on eight carries and also lost a fumble, leading to a bigger workload for the former. Monangai made good on the additional opportunity, recording a two-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for his third consecutive game with a score. Monangai also encouragingly logged double-digit carries for the third time in four games, so he appears to still retain a serviceable role in the ground attack alongside Swift moving forward.
