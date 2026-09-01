Coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Monangai is "week-to-week" due to the right knee injury that he sustained in practice back on Sunday, Aug. 16, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Monangai experienced a scare during the aforementioned session, when he was tackled from behind by Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Initially, Monangai's right knee was deemed to be structurally sound, and he was dealing with only a hyperextension, but he remains in the week-to-week category via Johnson just as he was two weeks ago. As such, Monangai could be in danger of being limited or even sidelined for the Bears' season opener Sunday, Sept. 13 at Carolina. Roschon Johnson would receive a bump in relevance behind D'Andre Swift in such a scenario.