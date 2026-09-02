Fellow RB D'Andre Swift said Monangai (knee) "looked good" while running Wednesday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Since hyperextending his right knee in practice Aug. 16, Monangai has been described as "week-to-week" on multiple occasions by coach Ben Johnson, including as recently as Tuesday, according to Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com. Swift's view of Monangai one day later likely means the latter ran on the side versus in any drills, but it's at least the first positive sign that he's making progress in his recovery. If Monangai ends up being limited or even sidelined to begin the season, Swift likely would be a bellcow in the Bears offense, with Roschon Johnson on hand for any RB reps that linger.