Monangai (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Monangai visited a toe specialist and is now in a walking boot. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Monangai is considered week-to-week, though he's not a candidate for injured reserve, which would suggest the Bears expect the running back to return within the next four weeks. Roschon Johnson seems likely to take on an increased offensive role behind D'Andre Swift (hip/knee).