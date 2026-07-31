Bears' Kyle Monangai: Sidelined Friday

Monangai was absent from Friday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Monangai also wasn't spotted during Thursday's practice, making this his second consecutive absence. The Bears haven't provided details on the issue, so Monangai should be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces. He remains in line for a complementary role behind D'Andre Swift, but missed camp reps could pile up if his absence continues. Roschon Johnson, Brittain Brown and Salvon Ahmed will benefit from increased reps as long as Monangai is unavailable.