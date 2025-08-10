Monangai rushed six times for 30 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Dolphins. He also had a 22-yard kickoff return.

Monangai was the first running back to log a carry for Chicago with starter D'Andre Swift resting and backup Roschon Johnson (ankle) sidelined. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Rutgers has reportedly had a strong training camp and is in position to make the 53-man roster alongside Swift and Johnson, especially after running back Travis Homer (calf) exited Sunday's game. Monangai will likely see significant usage throughout the preseason, including in Chicago's next preseason game against the Bills on Aug. 17.