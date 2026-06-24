Bears' Kyle Monangai: Slated to combine with Swift again

Monangai remains positioned for a key complementary role behind D'Andre Swift as training camp approaches, Mike Moraitis of SI.com reports.

Monangai impressed out of the gate as a rookie seventh-round pick in 2025, beating out Roschon Johnson for the No. 2 running back role and carving out a steady workload alongside Swift. He finished with 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries while adding 18 catches for 164 yards across 17 regular-season games. Though he lacks Swift's explosiveness and receiving ability, Monangai is a natural runner who fits Ben Johnson's scheme well. He would inherit a valuable workload if Swift were to miss any time in 2026.