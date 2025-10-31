Monangai is poised to lead the Bears backfield Sunday at Cincinnati in the wake of D'Andre Swift (groin) being ruled out, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Both Swift and Roschon Johnson (back) were unable to practice this week due to their respective injuries, and Chicago ruled out both players on Friday's practice report. Swift's health concern in particular has been lingering for weeks, so perhaps the Bears are giving him the week off with the long term in mind. In any case, Monangai will be the primary beneficiary Sunday, and the rookie seventh-round pick's average of 4.4 yards per carry so far as a pro indicates a fruitful performance is very possible against the Bengals' league-worst run defense (151.9 yards per game).