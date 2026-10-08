Monangai is tending to a turf toe injury that's making his status uncertain for the next 1-to-2 weeks, but the running back is aiming to play through it, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Monangai came out of Week 4 with a right thumb issue, but the health concern that popped up on Wednesday's practice report may be threatening his availability in the short term. He hasn't practiced so far this week and has only one more opportunity to mix into drills Friday before the Bears potentially make a ruling on him ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay. If Monangai is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, D'Andre Swift (hip/knee) likely will handle a workhorse role out of Chicago's backfield, though Roschon Johnson also could experience an expanded workload.