Bears' Kyle Monangai: Tending to ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mongai was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
Monangai filled in for an absent D'Andre Swift (groin) this past Sunday in Cincinnati and rolled a leaky Bengals defense to the tune of 198 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches. He's now dealing with a health concern of his own, and both Monangai and Swift operated with a cap on their reps to begin Week 10 prep. The situation bears watching as the week continues to see who among the duo will be available Sunday versus the Giants.
