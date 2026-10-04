Coach Ben Johnson said after Sunday's 23-12 win against the Jets that Monangai suffered a thumb injury during the contest, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Monangai ripped off 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns to go with a four-yard catch on his only target in Week 4, while fellow RB D'Andre Swift notched 15 rushes himself for 58 yards and hauled in both of his targets for 16 yards. Perhaps the breakdown of RB touches among them is related to the knee injury that Swift tended to in advance of this game, but in any case Monangai now is dealing with a health concern of his own. The statuses of the two thus will bear monitoring as Chicago gears up for an NFC North road showdown with the Packers next Sunday.