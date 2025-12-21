Bears' Kyle Monangai: Totals 93 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai rushed the ball nine times for 50 yards in Saturday's 22-16 overtime win over the Packers. He added three receptions on four targets for 43 yards.
Monangai was modestly out-touched by D'Andre Swift, but the rookie was the more productive in Saturday's comeback win. Monangai delivered a few particularly impactful plays, highlighted by a 34-yard catch and run on a screen pass to set up a field goal for the Bears. His longest rushes went for 13 and 11 yards, the latter of which converted a third down and set up Caleb Williams' game-winning throw. Monangai has double-digit touches in six consecutive games while splitting the backfield with Swift, and he's reached 90 yards from scrimmage twice in that span.
