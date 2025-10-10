Bears' Kyle Monangai: Upgrades to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai (thigh) was a full practice participant Friday.
The rookie came out of a Week 5 bye listed with a new injury, but he'll apparently be fine for Monday's game at Washington, likely filling his usual role as the No. 2 running back. Monangai took 20 touches for 85 yards over the first four weeks of the season, failing to make a move despite D'Andre Swift's mediocre results as the lead back.
More News
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: DNP with thigh injury•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Change-of-pace work in victory•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: 20 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Handles first NFL rushing attempts•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Light role behind Swift in opener•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Active for season opener•