Monangai (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

Monangai and fellow RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) followed the same practice regimen this week, going from limited Wednesday and Thursday to all activity Friday. In the Bears' 59-37 win at Carolina this past Sunday, Monangai played second fiddle to Swift but still turned 12 touches into 124 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on a 43 percent snap share, while Swift handled the other 57 percent and had 19 touches for 134 total yards and three rushing TDs.