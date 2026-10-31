Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Saturday that Monangai (thumb/toe) will not play against the Seahawks on Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

It will be the fourth consecutive game that Monangai will miss while nursing thumb and toe injuries. His next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 8, but he would need to be cleared to practice before the Bears entertain bringing the second-year pro back into the fold. Roschon Johnson will continue to serve as the Bears' RB2 behind D'Andre Swift in Monangai's absence, while Zavier Scott -- who was signed to the active roster Tuesay -- provides additional backfield depth.