Monangai (thumb/toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Monangai thus will miss a third game in a row as he tends to a turf toe injury. Last Friday, head coach Ben Johnson relayed to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com that the Bears are expecting to place Monangai on injured reserve, so he appears to have a chance to return in Week 8 at Seattle on Monday Night Football, assuming he's able to get back on the practice field next week. In the meantime, though, D'Andre Swift will continue to lead Chicago's backfield, with Roschon Johnson on hand for RB reps that linger.