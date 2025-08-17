Monangai (undisclosed) isn't in uniform for Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Monangai's absence is presumably injury-related, as the rookie seventh-round pick is battling to make the team and even has a chance to carve out a prominent role right away in a Bears backfield that's banged up behind starter D'Andre Swift. Biggs speculates that Monangai may have gotten hurt in Friday's joint practice with the Bills. Ian Wheeler and Brittain Brown are healthy heading into Sunday's exhibition game, as is Swift, while Monangai joins Roschon Johnson (foot), Travis Homer (calf) and Deion Hankins (concussion) among the ranks of injured Bears running backs.