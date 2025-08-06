Monangai dominated second-team work at Tuesday's practice, Mark Carman of CHGO Bears and WGN Radio reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick reportedly took nearly all of the carries with the second unit, until Roschon Johnson came in at the goal line. D'Andre Swift, meanwhile, seems to have a firm hold on the bulk of first-team snaps, although his mediocre showing last season could open the door for another RB if he doesn't improve under new head coach Ben Johnson, who has complimented Monangai a few times in recent weeks. At the very least, Monangai appears on track for a roster spot and a shot at change-of-pace carries, making him a viable late-round target in fantasy drafts.