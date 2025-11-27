The Bears activated Gordon (calf), who remains questionable for Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, off injured reserve Thursday.

All signs point to Gordon returning to action against the Eagles, but that may not be certain until Chicago releases its list of inactives about 90 minutes before Friday's 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Gordon does get cleared to play, he could start at outside cornerback since Tyrique Stevenson has been ruled out for Friday due to a hip injury.