Bears' Kyler Gordon: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (groin/calf) was limited in practice Thursday.
Gordon wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday, so it appears he sustained his groin and calf issues during practice. Unless he resumes practicing in full Friday, Gordon will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend as the Bears prepare for a road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday.
