The Bears activated Gordon (hand) from injured reserve ahead of their Week 6 contest versus Minnesota, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Gordon injured his hand Week 1 against Green Bay and was subsequently placed on IR. He logged limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday this week before ascending to a full practice Friday, setting the stage for him to return to face the Vikings on Sunday. Gordon should reclaim his role as Chicago's starting right cornerback for that matchup.