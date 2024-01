Gordon tallied three tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After Gordon played 823 snaps as a rookie, Chicago drafted cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the 2023 draft, which pushed Gordon into the No.3 role, resulting in a fall to 623 snaps. In 14 games, the second-year corner posted 61 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. Gordon will enter the 2024 season in the third of a four-year contract.