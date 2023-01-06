Gordon (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
Gordon landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a groin injury and remained limited Friday. However, he'll still have a chance to suit up Sunday. Jaylon Jones (concussion) has already been ruled out, so Chicago may be without two of its top cornerbacks for the regular-season finale.
