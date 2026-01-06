Head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that "the hope" is to open the 21-day practice window for Gordon (groin) this week, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gordon has missed the minimum four games required while on injured reserve, which makes him eligible to be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Packers. The 2022 second-rounder appears to be in the final stage of his recovery from a groin injury, but he would need to be activated from IR in order to play for the Bears in the postseason.