Gordonis is currently dealing with a soft tissue injury to his lower body, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Gordon totaled 75 tackles (45 solo) in 15 games with the Bears last season and is in line to be a starter once again should he be healthy for the start of the regular season. Should he end up being sidelined for an extended period of time, Josh. Lackwell could see extended playing time.
