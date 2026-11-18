Bears coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Gordon has a shoulder injury and is day-to-day, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon suffered the injury during the win over Tampa Bay in Week 9, though he was able to finish the game after getting hurt. Despite Chicago having a Week 10 bye, the veteran cornerback hasn't fully recovered and wasn't at practice Monday. Johnson said, "We'll see as the week goes on" when discussing Gordon's status Monday, so there appears to be at least some uncertainty about whether Gordon will be able to suit up Sunday versus New Orleans.