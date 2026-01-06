Gordon (groin) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Washington appeared in just three regular-season games this season due to hamstring and groin injuries, but it now appears he's nearing a return. If activated to Chicago's active roster, Gordon could suit up for the Bears' wild-card matchup against the Packers on Saturday. His practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of his potential availability for this weekend.