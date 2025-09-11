Gordon (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

A hamstring injury prevented Gordon from playing in the Bears' regular-season opener against the Vikings on Monday. He has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs, and a missed practice Friday would likely rule him out for Week 2 against the Lions on Sunday. Nick McCloud would be in line to see additional snaps out of the slot corner for a second consecutive week if Gordon is not cleared to play.