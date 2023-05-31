Gordon is fully embracing the nickel position, Mark Grote of WSCR Radio reports.
Gordon had a successful rookie campaign, posting 71 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He rotated between the slot and outside cornerback spots last year, but it appears he'll be playing primarily inside during Year 2, meaning rookie second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson may be the favorite for the starting spot opposite Jaylon Johnson. Moving inside will likely put Gordon in positions to make more impact plays, which should bode well for his fantasy value.