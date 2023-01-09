Gordon ended the season with 71 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 14 games played.
After being selected in the second round of the 2022 draft, Gordon had an excellent rookie season. He averaged five tackles and also picked off three passes, and aside from two games in which he didn't record a tackle, he had at least five stops in the majority of games. He seems to be a player on the rise, and may quickly become one of the top IDP players at cornerback as early as 2023. He's under contract through 2025.