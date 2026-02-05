Gordon recorded seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three regular-season games in 2025.

Despite missing 14 regular-season games this season due to hamstring, groin and calf injuries, Gordon returned for the Bears' two playoff games and made an immediate impact. He tallied 10 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed, helping Chicago reach the divisional round for the first time since 2010. Having signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Bears last April, Gordon is expected to remain the team's top slot corner during the 2026 campaign.