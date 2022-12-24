site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Kyler Gordon: Intercepts third pass of season
Gordon picked off a pass and posted five tackles in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Gordon now has three interceptions over his last seven games, though his tackle numbers have been inconsistent over the last four weeks. His inconsistency makes him a volatile weekly IDP option.
