Bears' Kyler Gordon: Lands on PUP list

The Bears placed Gordon (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Gordon isn't ready for the start of training camp due to another occurrence of a soft-tissue injury. Similar issues limited the standout cornerback to just three regular-season games in 2025, and he's played more than 14 contests in just one of his four NFL campaigns. With that said, Gordon's effectiveness when healthy means he'll be locked into a prominent role in the defensive backfield if he's able to get healthy in time for Week 1.