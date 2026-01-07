Gordon (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Gordon remains on injured reserve, but the ability to log a practice in any capacity is a good sign for the cornerback's chances to suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Packers. The 26-year-old's season was derailed by injuries, and he only participated in three games this season, logging 117 defensive snaps for seven tackles (two solo). The healthy return of Gordon could bolster the Bears' secondary as they head into a tough elimination game against a familiar opponent.