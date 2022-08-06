Gordon is rotating between the slot and outside cornerback spots during practices, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Although there's no guarantee that Gordon moves around during the regular season, when the Bears put a third cornerback on the field, Gordon has moved into the slot on occasion. When he moves to the slot, Kindle Vildor lines up on the outside, and when Gordon lines up outside, Tavon Young has been in the slot. Regardless of where Gordon is positioned on the field, it seems that he'll be an every down player as a rookie, giving him the potential to be a solid IDP contributor.