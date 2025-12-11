default-cbs-image
Gordon (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gordon has missed six of the Bears' last seven games due to a groin injury. He'll likely be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Browns unless he's cleared to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days. Jaylon Johnson will continue to see additional snaps at outside linebacker for as long as Gordon is sidelined.

