Bears' Kyler Gordon: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gordon has missed six of the Bears' last seven games due to a groin injury. He'll likely be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Browns unless he's cleared to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days. Jaylon Johnson will continue to see additional snaps at outside linebacker for as long as Gordon is sidelined.