Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Gordon is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday after logging three consecutive DNPs during the Bears' week of practice due to a hamstring injury. The fourth-year corner from Washington impressed in 2024, recording 75 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended over 15 appearances. With Gordon sidelined again in Week 2, Nick McCloud will likely remain Chicago's top slot corner.