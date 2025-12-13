The Bears placed Gordon (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gordon previously spent time on IR with a calf injury that left him sidelined until the Week 13 win over Philadelphia. The 2022 second-round pick then missed last week's loss to the Packers after he sustained a groin injury during pre-game warmups, and he had already been ruled out for this Sunday's contest versus the Browns. Gordon will now shift back to IR for the remainder of the regular season, though he'll be eligible to return to the active roster if the 9-4 Bears qualify for the playoffs.