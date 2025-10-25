Gordon (groin/calf) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Gordon had already been ruled out for the Bears' Week 8 matchup against the Ravens, but he'll now be forced to miss the team's next four contests due to groin and calf injuries. The Washington product has appeared in just two games this season, recording six total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. Nick McCloud is expected to operate as Chicago's top slot corner until Gordon returns from injury.