Gordon (groin) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings.
Gordon popped up on the team's injury report Thursday and closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices. His absence will leave the team down a starting corner, and also lead to extra opportunities for Breon Borders and Harrison Hand.
