Gordon tallied six tackles (three solo), defensed a pass and recovered a fumble he forced himself in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Seattle.

Gordon stood out on defense in the low-scoring affair. His most impactful play came late in the third quarter, when he forced a Pharaoh Brown fumble and recovered the ball himself. It initially appeared that Gordon recovered the fumble for a touchdown, but replay reversed the call and deemed the cornerback down by contact. Gordon has recovered three fumbles this season.