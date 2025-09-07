Gordon (hamstring) was added to the Bears' injury report Sunday and is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Gordon dealt with a hamstring issue through much of August but wasn't initially on Chicago's injury report this week. That changed Sunday, however, as Gordon was added to the report and deemed questionable for the regular-season opener. If he's not able to suit up Monday, Nick McCloud could be asked to step into more defensive snaps than previously anticipated.