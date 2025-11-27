Gordon (calf) has been deemed questionable to play against Philadelphia on Black Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Gordon is expected to be activated for Friday's battle, and that could certainly be the case, but for now he is officially questionable. He's still on IR and will need to be activated by Thursday afternoon in order to suit up against the Eagles. Gordon has played in only two games this season, as he also missed the first four contests of the campaign due to a hamstring issue.