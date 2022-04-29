The Bears selected Gordon in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Chicago bypassed receiver help to address the secondary by nabbing Gordon out of Washington. Though Gordon did not have the draft hype of teammate Trent McDuffie, there's a reason he went early in the second round. Gordon broke up nine passes and picked off two passes as a senior. He is 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds so bigger receivers will give him trouble if he has to play outside the slot. He figures to compete for reps with Duke Shelley and Tavon Young opposite Jaylon Johnson.