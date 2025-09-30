Gordon (hamstring) was spotted on the field during the media-access portion of the Bears' practice session Tuesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon missed the first four games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during training camp in mid-August. His ability to participate in Tuesday's unofficial practice is a positive sign for the 2022 second-rounder, and with the Bears on a bye for Week 5, he could make his 2025 debut in Week 6 against the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 13.