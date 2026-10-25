Gordon recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

Gordon's sack came early -- he brought down Drake Maye for a loss of one yard on a fourth-down play during the Patriots' first offensive drive. The star cornerback has been a terror for opposing offenses through his first two games, as he's already blown by his previous career high with 4.0 sacks. Gordon has done that despite playing a modest 48 defensive snaps across the two contests. He upped his snap share to 58 percent Thursday (after posting a 31 percent mark in his season debut Week 6) and should continue to increase his time on the field as he moves further past a calf injury.