Gordon (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Packers.

Gordon practiced without limitations Friday, suggesting he has a decent chance to return Saturday, though he would first have to be added back to the active roster from injured reserve. He was limited to three appearances in the regular season, having suited up in Weeks 6, 7 and 13. Gordon played at least 60 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps in all three of those games.